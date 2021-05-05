Ecleo balik-selda na

Nasa New Bilibid Prison (NBP) sa Muntinlupa na uli si dating Dinagat Island congressman at ‘supreme leader’ ng kultong Philippine Benevolent Missionaries Association (PBMA) Ruben Ecleo Jr. matapos maospital dahil sa kumplikasyon sa sakit sa atay.

Ayon kay NBP spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag, si Ecleo, na may sentensyang habambuhay na pagkakabilanggo, ay na-confine ng tatlong araw at tatlong gabi sa Dr. Sabili General Hospital sa Taguig, at matapos makarekober ay agad na ibinalik sa kulungan.

“In the case of PDL Ecleo, I have been informed today that he was indeed brought out of the NBP sometime last month due to some Covid-related and pre-existing illnesses, but OsMun and other public hospitals were full; hence, the need to bring him to a private hospital instead,” paliwanag ni Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra.

Si Ecleo ay naaresto sa Pampanga nitong Hulyo 2020. Hinatulan siya ng Cebu City RTC ng tatlong bilang ng graft at parricide dahil sa pagpatay sa kanyang misis na si Alona Bacolod-Ecleo sa kanilang bahay sa Sitio Banawa, Barangay Guadalupe, Cebu City noong Enero 5, 2002. (Edwin Balasa)