Ebidensya sa impeach Leonen hindi ubra – Rodriguez

Paglilinaw ni House Deputy Speaker Rufus Rodriguez na hindi maaring maging ebidensiya sa anumang administrative proceedings ang newspaper reports.

Tinukoy ni Rodriquez ang newspaper reports na ginamit sa inihaing impeachment complaint laban kay Supreme Court Associate Justice Marvic Leonen dahil sa umano’y culpable violation of the constitution at betrayal of public trust .

“Newspaper reports will not hold in any proceedings, in any court and administrative proceedings like ours. There has to be a clear, direct testimony and there should be testimonial evidence and documentary evidence,” ayon Kay Rodriquez.

Dahil dito , maaring mauwi lamang umano sa pagkadismis ng kaso kung ibabase lamang sa newspaper reports ang ebidensiya.

Kasabay nito ay sinabi ng kongresista na paninindigan ng Kamara ang ‘exclusive jurisdiction’ nito sa impeachment laban kay Leonen at hindi na maaring matulad sa sinapit ng kaso ni dating Chief Justice Maria Lourdes Sereno.

Dagdag ng solon na ang impeachment process ay eklusibong nasa huridiksiyon ng Kamara. (Eralyn Prado)