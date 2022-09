Eala puntirya Paris Olympics

PANGARAP ni 2022 US Open girls singles champion Alex Eala na makahampas, kung mabibigyan ng pagkakataon, sa 2024 Paris Olympics.

“I talk a lot about representing the country and it’s one of the biggest stages to do that. So definitely one of my goals. If my ranking allows it, it’s definitely one of my goals,” ayon sa 17-anyos na si Eala.

Nais din ni Eala na muling maging kinatawan ng bansa para sa 2023 Southeast Asian Games, kung saan naging pambato siya ng bansa noong nakaraang biennial meet sa Vietnam at nagwagi ng bronze medal.

“There hasn’t been any talk yet about SEA Games so far. But I’m definitely open to join the SEA Games again. I think I have good chances of getting better results,” ani Eala. (Annie Abad)