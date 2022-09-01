Eala mas palalakasin mga programa sa PSC

NAGSIMULA nang magtrabaho si bagong Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman Jose Emmanuel “Noli” Eala Huwebes ng umaga.

Sa pagbisita nito sa kanyang bagong tanggapan, sinalubong si Eala ni Commissioner Olivia “Bong” Coo at Executive Director Atty. Guillermo Iroy.

“Today I reported for work and had an initial meeting with officers of the agency, discussing matters from basic housekeeping to urgent pending matters needing immediate attention and action,” ayon kay Eala sa pahayag na ipinadala ng PSC.

“We target to have all these clarified and studied in preparation for the formal convening of the Board,” ayon pa sa dating PBA commissioner.

Plano ng bagong PSC chairman na ipagpatuloy ang mga programang sinimulan ng dating administrasyon sa ilalim ng pamumuno ni dating chairman William “Butch” Ramirez.

“We will continue with programs that will further strengthen our sports initiatives, we will create pathways for all to get involved in sports while ensuring that elite athletes are provided with they need to be successful,” ani Eala.

“We will support the new Chairman Noli Eala including all policy directions to be made during his term,” ayon naman kay Iroy sa panayam ng Abante.

“The extensive background of Chairman Eala in amateur sports will redefine the National Sports Program to accomplish our target trhu sports excellence and sustainable program,” ayon pa kay Iroy. (Annie Abad)