Eagles balik sa drawing board

Kailangan ng Ateneo na mag-review ng konti para makapasa laban sa Far Eastern U.

Si coach Tab Baldwin mismo ang nagsabi nito pagkatapos na mukhang nawalan ng kumpiyansa ang kanyang Blue Eagles sa kurso ng laro laban sa Tamaraws.

“Out there, late in the second half when I knew we weren’t gonna come back and win that game, I was thinking to myself, ‘Gosh I haven’t been in this mode of thinking in a long time.’ You know, over a year. And for our players, probably, the same thing,” salaysay ni Baldwin.

Nagsalita ang dating Gilas coach matapos lasapin ng Ateneo ang ika­lawang sunod na talo nito. Nasilat din ng La Salle Green Archers ang Blue Eagles, 79-76, sa tapos ng elimination round noong Nob. 12.

Dahil sa talong iyon sa kanilang mortal na kaaway, nabigo ang Blue Eagles na ma-sweep ang elims at dumiretso sa finals. Ayon kay Baldwin, dapat balikan ng kanyang team ang kanilang magagandang ginawa sa elims.

Lalo na ang angas na mukhang biglang nag­laho.

“I think there is something there. I can feel it myself as a coach. So we have to accept the humility of the scenario, we have to get back to understanding what we do well, and sort of rediscover who we are. It’s there, there’s no question that it’s still there,” sabi ni Baldwin.

“But today I thought we played like a young team, and we shouldn’t. Yes, there’s youth there, but we’ve been toge­ther long enough and we shouldn’t play like a young team. We have to figure it out,” dagdag pa niya.

“I think our confidence kind of went down, and I hate to see that because with young kids, you don’t ever want to see their confidence sort of erode a little bit. And then in the second half, we started forcing it.”