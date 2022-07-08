E-learning para sa mga tanders tinulak

Naghain ng panukala ang isang grupo ng mga kongresista na pinangunahan ni Davao City Rep. Paolo Duterte para sa pagtatayo ng mga E-Learning Center na hindi lang para sa mga estudyante kundi maging sa mga matatanda na nais na matuto.

Sa ilalim ng House Bill 453 ang mga itatayong E-Learning Center ay lalagyan ng mga printed material, audio-visual aid, at digital device gaya ng desktop o portable computer at electronic blackboard at internet connection para sa online courses, e-books at iba pang online resources at web conferencing.

“It shall serve as a venue wherein people from all walks of life could have access to information and communication technologies. This shall benefit not just the youth but also adults who seek to gain further knowledge and develop new skills,” sabi sa panukala.

Sa ilalim ng panukala, magtatayo ng isang E-Learning center kada 50,000 residente para sa siyudad at kada 100,000 residente naman para sa mga munisipyo. (Billy Begas/Eralyn Prado)