Duterte wala mopakita sa LMNB sa Heroes Day
Napakyas pagtambong si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa pagsaulog sa National Heroes Day, Agosto 26, sa Libingan ng mga Bayani sa Taguig City.
Tungod niini miingon si Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo nga si House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano ang represenatante sa Presidente sa maong okasyon.
“We wish to inform that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte is unable to attend the National Heroes Day event today, 26 August, 2019 at the Libingan ng mga Bayani at Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City. House Speaker Alan Peter Cayetano will be representing him on his behalf,” matud ni Panelo.
Matud usab ni Senador Bong Go nga “indisposed” si Duterte apan gipaniguro niya nga walay angayang kabalak-an ang publiko.
Mitambong ang Presidente niadtong milabay nga tuig sa National Heroes Day celebration. (Jess Campos)