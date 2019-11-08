Duterte wala gi indiyan ang mga Asean Summit meeting – Palasyo

Mipalag ang Malacañang sa mga saway sa wala pagtambong ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa pipila ka mahinungdanong tigum sa bag-o lang natapos nga 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) summit and related summits sa Thailand.

Subay kini sa wala makaapas sa photo opportunity ang Presidente alang sa family photo sa usa sa mga summit susama usab sa katapusang summit nga angayan niining tambungan.

Gipasabot ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo nga nag-CR ang Presidente sa wala ang photo opportunity busa wala makaapas kini.

Ang katapusang summit usab matud ni Panelo dili na kinahangalan tambungan sa Presidente tungd kay alang kini sa mga economic manager.

“Anong hindi dinaluhan lahat? Dinaluhan nga lahat eh. Unang-una, iyong photo op, he had to relieve himself and took a little time. Iyon namang last summit, according to Sonny Dominguez, is more of a technical thing. And the economic managers had to be there, not the President,” matud ni Panelo.

“And not only that, there were other heads of the state who were absent, who missed that. In fact, even during the session, umalis si Prime Minister of Malaysia – Mahathir. Another session, umalis din si Singapore Prime Minister Lee,” dugang ni Panelo.