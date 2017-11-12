Duterte, Trump close encounter sa APEC

Maiksi subalit mainit at taos-pusong pagkikita.

Ganito inilarawan ni Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque ang unang pagkikita nina Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte at United States President Do­nald Trump sa Da Nang, Vietnam kung saan dumalo sina sa Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Leaders Summit.

Sinabi kahapon ni Roque na batay sa impormasyong ibinigay sa kanya ni Special Assistant to the President Bong Go na saglit lamang nag-usap ang Pangulo at si Trump.

Sinabi aniya ni Trump kay Pangulong Duterte na “See you tomorrow” dahil darating din ito sa Pilipinas para dumalo sa 31st ASEAN Summit and Related Meetings + Special Celebration of ASEAN@50 with the Leaders.

Batay aniya sa lara­wang kuha ni Go, masaya ang dalawang lider sa unang pagkikita nila.

“The meeting between the two Presidents was short but it was warm and cordial ‘no.

There’s a photo posted by the Special Assistant to the President Bong Go. And it shows that I think, the two leaders were genuinely pleased to have finally met each other in person,” ayon pa kay Roque.

Sa nakatakdang pagdalo ni Trump sa ASEAN summit ay inaasahang magkakaroon sila ng bilateral meeting ni ­Pangulong Duterte.