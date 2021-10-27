Duterte tinutulak sa Senado ng PDP

Ayaw pa ring sumuko ng mga kaalyado ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa PDP-Laban dahil pagka-senador naman ang kanilang target para sa pangulo sa 2022.

“Now, if the president would not run for vice president because he is firm on his decision not to go back on his word, I said why not run for the Senate so he could bring change there? That will be good for the country,” ani PDP-Laban President at Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi.

Giit ni Cusi muling kinukumbinsi ng Partido si Pangulong Duterte na tumakbong senador.

Paliwanag ni Cusi kapag tumakbong senador si Pangulong Duterte, maaari rin itong maging campaign manager nina Senador Ronald ‘Bato’ dela Rosa at Senador Bong Go na pambato ng PDP-Laban.

“Now, if the president would not run for vice president because he is firm on his decision not to go back on his word, I said why not run for the Senate so he could bring change there? That will be good for the country,” dagdag nito.