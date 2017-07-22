Duterte: ‘Why suspect me just like Marcos? …wala akong ninakaw!’

Kung dati ay nababanggit ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang ala-Marcos na martial law, nag-iba ito ng tono at iginiit na hindi s’ya dapat ikinukumpara kay dating Pangulong Ferdinand E. Marcos.

Ang pahayag ng Pangulo ay ibinulalas sa pagharap sa Davao Investment Forum sa Davao City bago inaprubahan ng joint session ng Kongreso ang limang buwang extension ng martial law sa Mindanao.

“I am not enamored with that martial law powers. Hindi ako ‘yung naaatat-atat diyan na… you suspect me just like Marcos beginning to–why do you have to refer me Marcos?” giit ni Duterte.

“I don’t know. History has judged him little by little throughout the years. You judge me on my own,” dagdag ng Pangulo.

Binigyang-diin din ni Duterte na hindi siya magnanakaw at wala siyang ninakaw sa kaban ng bayan, sapul nang siya ay maging mayor ng Davao City at ngayong Pangulo siya ng Republika ng Pilipinas.

“I’ve been mayor here for 23 years. I never stole one peso here. I have won all my elections here with a whopping majority until the presidency. Wala akong ninakaw dito.I am 72 years old, what would I do with the money that I would steal? For example, the equal amount that was lost was 37 billion. What would I do with it? Wipe it on my a–? How many years do you think I can enjoy life?” pagdidiin ng Pangulo.