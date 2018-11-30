Duterte sa DPWH: Davao ‘wag unahin sa build program

IBINIDA ni Pangulong Rodrigho Duterte ang pag-arangkada na ng mga proyekto sa bansa sa ilalim ng ‘Build Build Build’ program ng pamahalaan.

Sa kanyang pagbisita sa Lanao del Norte kamakalawa ay inihayag ng Pangulo na magiging sunod-sunod ang mga pupuntahan nitong aktibidad para pasinayaan ang mga major infastracture project sa bansa.

Sinabi ng Pangulo na maraming mga daan at mga tulay ang gagawin sa ilalim ng programa ng Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) pero hindi aniya ito nakikita ng oposisyon, bagkus ay may nasasabi pa silang negatibo sa mga pagsisikap ng gobyerno.

“You wait until Secre­tary Villar presents our Build, Build, Build program. The see­mingly endless roads and bridges, those are the product of the Build, Build, Build. But then the opposition side cannot see anything good. No matter what you do, there’s always something bad about it. Look at our achievements. And by no means, it is not a — it is not just… By December I will keep on having opening ceremonies,” ani Pangulong Duterte.

Sinabi pa ng Presidente na ayaw niyang may masabi sa kanya ang mga tao na mayroon siyang favoritism kaya inatasan niya si DPWH secrerary Mark Villar na unahin ang ibang mga lugar at ihuli ang Davao City.

“I told Secretary Villar and everybody to be fair to everyone. “Prioritize other places. Make mine the last on the list to prevent any more talks.” And even in the subdivision where I live, the last road to be cemented was ours. I said, “Pave first all the roads there. When you’re done with them, that’s the time you pave mine,” dagdag pa ng Pangulo.