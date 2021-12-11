Duterte prinamis malinis na 2022 eleksiyon

Makakaasa ang mga Pilipino ng mapayapa, tapat at malayang halalan sa bansa sa 2022 elections.

Ito ang tiniyak ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa mga world leader sa kanyang talumpati sa Summit for Democracy na inorganisa ni United States President Joe Biden.

Sa kanyang virtual na pagdalo sa summit, sinabi ng pangulo na titikayakin niyang hindi mababahiran ng batik ang gagawing proseso sa pagpili ng susunod na magiging pinuno ng bansa.

“My administration will ensure an honest, peaceful, credible, and free elections in May. It will be my highest honor to turn over the reins of power to my successor knowing that in the exercise of my mandate I did my best to serve the Filipino nation,” anang pangulo.

Tiniyak din ng presidente sa Summit na hindi masisikil ang kalayaan sa pamamahayag sa gagawing halalan sa Pilipinas sa darating na Mayo 2022.

“Freedom of expression and of the press are fully enjoyed and the regular transfer of power is guaranteed through free and honest elections,” dagdag ng Pangulo. (Aileen Taliping)