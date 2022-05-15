Duterte pinatawad mga pasaway na kadete

Pinardon ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang lahat ng kadete ng Philippine Military Academy (PMA) na may kinakaharap na kaparusahan.

“I, as Commander-in-Chief, Armed Forces of the Philippines hereby pardon all outstanding punishments of the underclassmen – second class, third class, fourth class of the Cadet Corps, Armed Forces of the Philippines as recommended by the Superintendent PMA effective today. Granted this – next month pa ito – granted this 15th day of May in the year of our Lord 2022, PMA Fort General Gregorio H. Del Pilar Baguio City, and I sign,” pahayag ni Duterte sa ginanap na commencement exercise sa Baguio City.

Kasabay nito, iginiit­ ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa mga graduate ng Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Bagsik-Diwa class of 2022 na maging tapat sa sinumpa­ang tungkulin.

“The eyes of the Filipino people are upon you. Always remain true to your oath. By your actuations in public, The Philippine Military Academy, shall be judged. You are the face of your alma mater,” ayon kay Duterte.

Ayon pa sa Pangulo, ang mga PMA graduates ang “best that the youth of this land can offer.”

Dagdag pa ni Duterte na ang mga ito ang magiging lider ng susunod na henerasyon na tutugon sa sakit ng lipunan tulad ng korapsiyon, red tape, droga at mga kriminalidad. “I guess it is in the hands of the next generation of Filipino leaders and movers where our salvation rests. You, the Bagsik Diwa Class of 2022 belong to that generation,” dagdag pa ni Duterte. (Juliet de Loza-Cudia)