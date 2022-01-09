Duterte: Pagbangon sa pandemya dasal kay Nazareno

Hinimok ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang mga Pinoy na ipagdasal sa kapsitahan ng Itim na Nazareno na ipagdasal ang kagalingan at pagbangon ng bansa sa COVID pandemic.

“Faith is the conviction of things that we hope for, even if unseen. Although we may not be able to take part in the usual Traslacion activities that have marked the celebration for centuries, let us keep on demonstrating our faith by praying for our country’s recovery and for humanity’s complete healing, especially from the ill effects of the COVID-19 pandemic,” ayon sa inilabas na pahayag ng pangulo.

“I wish you a peaceful, safe and meaningful observance,” mensahe pa ni Duterte.

Nauna nang sinuspinde ng National Task Force Against COVID-19 ang tradisyonal na Traslacion at iba pang kahalintulad na aktibidad para sa Pista ng Itim na Nazareno para maiwasan ang pagkalat ng COVID. (Prince Golez)