Duterte nakighiusa sa selebrasyon sa Eid’l Fitr

Nakighiusa si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa mga Muslim sa pagsaulog sa pagtapos sa Ramadan o Eid’l Fitr.

Sa iyang mensahe, matud sa Presidente nga ang pagtapos usa ka balaang nga okasypon sa pagtuong Islam ug ang paghiusa sa Muslim community alang sa pagpalig-on sa ilang pagtuo sa mga gitudlo ni Allah sa pinaagi sa Quran.

Miingon ang Presidente nga miuban ang tibuok Pilipino sa selebrasyon ug pagpasalamat sa okasyon.

“My warmest greetings to our Muslim brothers and sisters in the Philippines and across the globe as they celebrate Eid’l Fitr. The entire Filipino nation joins them as they offer prayers of praise and thanksgiving as well as demonstrate the virtues of Islamic faith in accordance with the teachings of Allah through the Quran,” matud sa Pangulo

Gusto ni Presidente Duterte nga unta gamiton sa Muslim Filipinos ang maong adlaw aron maghinulsol alang sa higpit nga pagtuo sa labaw nga makagagahum.

“May all Muslim Filipinos observe this day as a time for reflection, enlightenment and renewal of commitment to much stronger devotion to almighty,” dugang pa sa Presidente. (jess campos)

