Duterte nag sorry sa pagsul-ob sa floral nga polo

Nangayog pasaylo si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte tungod sa pagsul-ob niya og floral polo sa inauguration sa Bataan Government Center and Business Hub sa Balanga City.

Matud sa Presidente nga ang protocol officers niya ang nagdesisyon kung unsay sul-ubon niya sa matag event ug dili siya.

“Before anything else, I’d like to apologize for my attire. I do not know why it’s protocol who says what I should wear for an event. Inilalagay na ho nila sa kama ko. And I thought it was just an outdoor [event],” paliwanag ng Pangulo sa mga bisita.

Sa iyang speech gitawag usab niya si Marinduque Representative Lord Allan Velasco isip “up-and-coming Speaker of the House of Representatives”.

Sa pagkakaron gihuptan ni Taguig Representative Alan Peter Cayetano ang maong posisyon.

“The Honorable members of the House of Representatives; the up-and-coming Speaker of the House tutal wala man dito si Aquino—ay, si [Speaker Alan Peter] Cayetano. Biro lang,” matud sa Presidente.

Nasayran nga gikatakda nga i-take over ni Velasco ang Speaker post ni Cayetano human ang 15-month term niini. (jess campos)

