Duterte nag-monitor sa fish kill sa Taal Lake

Gipalihok ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang mga ahensiya sa gobyerno nga higpit nga imonitor ang sitwasyon sa fish kill sa Taal Lake sa Batangas.

Subay kini sa tinoladang isda nga nangamatay sa Taal tungod sa pag-usab-usab sa temperatura ug pag saka sa level sa sulfur sa maong lake.

Matud ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo nga gimandu usab sa Presidente sa mga opisyal nga mopatuman og mga lakang aron mahimong minimal ang epekto sa mahitabo sa Taal.

“The President has directed the appropriate government offices to closely monitor the situation, particularly the water quality in Taal Lake,” matud ni Panelo.

Gimandu usab ni Duterte ang higpit nga pagbantay sa presyo ug supply sa isda, ug siguradohun nga lab-as ang mga gibaligya sa mga palengke.

“He ordered increased vigilance over the prices and supplies, as well as the freshness of fish sold in the market,” dugang pa ni Panelo.

Gowarningan usab sa Malacañang ang publiko nga likayaw ang pagpakatap ug sayup nga impormasyon kabahon sa fish kill aron dili maghatag og kavalaka sa mga katawhan.

“The public is cautioned to refrain from spreading false news on the matter which may only cause undue alarm,” matud ni Panelo.