Duterte moadto sa Cordillera karong adlawa aron moduyog sa kasubo

Human bisitaha ang dakbayan sa Tuguegarao ug Laoag moadtl na usab sa Benguet karong adlawa Lunes, Setyembre 17, si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte aron personal nga moduyog sa kasub-anan sa mga biktima sa landslide tungod sa pag-igo sa bagyong Ompong.

Matud ni Duterte nga wala siya masayup nga iyabg gipapauli sa Region 2 silang Transportation secretary Arthur Tugade ug Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III tungod kay paspas nga milihok ang mga local official human nila makita ang presensiya sa mga opisyal sa national government.

Gusto sa Presidente nga mahibalik sa normal ang tanan sa labing dali nga panahun busa iyang estoryahon si Budget Secretary Benjamin Diokno nga ipod-apod sa mga naapektohang lugar ang nahabiling calamity fund sa Office of the President.

“This can be discussed with Secretary Diokno when we go home. Whether he has calamity funds to… if we have to declare one, then we’ll talk about the money that we can share with others,” matud sa Pangulo.

Gusto ni Duterte nga himoung prayoridad sa rehabilitasyon ang nangadaut nga mga tulay ug dalan ug pagpahibalik sa supply sa kuryente aron mahatag ang mga gikinahanglan nga serbisyo sa publiko.

Matud pa sa Presidente nga adunay pondo ang matag departamento alang sa mga ingon niining sitwasyon busa ilaha kining tukion sa iyang pagpatawag ug cabinet meeting.

“Para sa akin the most important one would be the bridges if there are damages to maintain the connectivity and itong mga ilaw. Iyong public service muna for the general public. Then we would follow the rules of how to spend the remaining money to help the resudents,” dugang pa ni Presidente Duterte.