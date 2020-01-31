Duterte: Mga biyahero gikan sa Hubei, China gidid-an nga makasulod sa ‘Pinas

Gimandu na ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang travel ban sa mga Chinese national nga gikan sa Hubei province sa China.

Kini pipila ka oras human gikompirmar sa Department of Health (DOH) ang unang nagpositibo nga kaso sa novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) sa nasud.

“Upon the recommendation of DOH Secretary Francisco Duque, the President has issued a travel ban to Chinese nationals coming from the Hubei province of China where the nCoV originated, as well in other places in China where there is a spread of the disease,” matud ni Presidential Spokesperson Salvador Panelo karong adlawa Biyernes, Enero 31.

Matud sa opisyal, epektibo ang travel ban “hanggang mawala na ang banta” sa daw pneumonia na virus.

Matud ni DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III, kasamtangang isolate ug gitambalan ang babaye nga Chinese nga nataptan sa 2019-nCoV sa San Lazaro Hospital sa Maynila.

Gikan kini sa Wuhan City sa Hubei, China ug mibiyahe sa Hong Kong, Cebu, ug Dumaguete sa wala pa madangat sa tambalanan sa Metro Manila.

“There is no way that she will transmit the disease to another person as the hospital personnel are protectively dressed and their mouths and noses covered with surgical masks plus their hands covered with globes,” pamahayag ni Panelo.

“We ask our countrymen to follow the advice of the DOH to observe personal hygiene as a preventive measure like regularly washing one’s hands and wearing surgical asks in going around crowded areas,” dugang pa niini.