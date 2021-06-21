Duterte may ayuda sa mga IP rep

Nilagdaan ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang isang executive order (EO) na magkakaloob ng death at burial benefit sa mga indigenous peoples (IP) representative sa barangay.

“Pinirmahan po ni Presidente Rodrigo Roa Duterte noong June 18 ang Executive Order No. 139 na nagbibigay ng awtoridad ng pagbibigay ng death at burial benefits sa indigenous peopl’s mandatory representatives or IPMRs sa mga barangay,” anunsiyo ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque nitong Lunes.

Sa ilalim ng EO 139, inatasan ng Pangulo ang Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) na tukuyin ang kinakailangang pondo para sa death at burial benefit ng mga IPMR.

“Inatasan ang DILG na makipag-ugnayan sa Department of Budget and Management at National Commission on Indigenous Peoples na alamin ang kinakailangang amount para ma-cover ang payment ng death and burial benefits ng IPMRs sa barangays na namatay during their term of office at isama ito sa annual budget proposal subject sa regular budgeting process,” ayon kay Roque. (Prince Golez)