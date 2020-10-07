Duterte matatag ang kumpiyansa kay Duque

Muling idinepensa ni Pangulong Rodrigo Roa Duterte si Health Secretary Francisco Duque III.

Ayon sa Pangulo, walang katibayan hinggil sa diumano’y “misfeasance” o “malfeasance” sa katungkulan ni Duque bilang chairman ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth).

Sa national address kamakailan, binigyang-diin ni Pangulong Duterte na marami ang nagsabi at nagpayo sa kanya na dapat na niyang bitawan si Duque.

“He is a hard-working government worker, paalisin mo na lang sabihin mo, but I am not like that. Ako po’y hindi ganun. Ako’y abugado and I know what is probable cause and prima facie. These are two phrases that are important before you can file a case in court. Problem is, I have reviewed — hindi naman ‘yung — a cursory reading really — and I have yet to find ‘yung sabi nila na idedemanda si Duque dahil may kasalanan,” paliwanag ni Pangulong Duterte.

Samantala, base sa naging kongklusyon ng Senate Committee of the Whole ay isinasaad ang mga sumusunod patungkol kay Secretary Duque, “connived with and participated in the consummation of the punishable/ illegal act, specifically for the improper and illegal implementation of the Interim Reimbursement Mechanism (IRM) as well as failure to withhold tax liabilities of health care institutions to which they released IRM funds.”

Pero sa kabilang banda ay wala namang natipong ebidensya ang PhilHealth Task Force na direktang nag-uugnay kay Duque sa mga alegasyon.

“I have read the findings and for the life of me I cannot really find a good reason to prosecute an innocent man. Mine is to not really prosecute just for the sake of being somebody being prosecuted. My job is to see to it that the rule of law — the rules for or against a person — are followed,” ayon pa kay Pangulong Duterte.

Matatandaan na panay ang panawagan ni Senador Ping Lacson na dapat isama si Duque sa mga makakasuhan kaugnay sa kontrobersya sa PhilHealth at tinutukoy nito ang insider tip na binanggit ni Senate President Tito Sotto. Pinasinungalingan ni Lacson ang pahayag ni Duque at nakiisa kay Sotto sa panawagan kay Pangulong Duterte para magkaroon ng paghaharap sa pagitan ng mga mambabatas nang sa gayon ay maiprisinta ang ebidensya laban kay Duque.

Si Duque ang nangunguna o namumuno pagdating sa usapin ng siyensya sa pangangasiwa at pagtugon ng bansa sa pandemya.

“I regret I was not there to get into the bottom of the IRM since my priority was overtaken by COVID-19. I was so busy as chairman of the IATF. Hindi madali. Meetings would last 10-12 hours, we’d do resolutions and evaluations. It demanded so much of my time. I was not able to attend many PhilHealth boards for almost four months,” pahayag ni Duque.

Ang kalihim ng DOH ang chairman ng 67 iba’t ibang sangay.

Tinanggal ng Kongreso ang karapatang bumoto ng chairman ng PhilHealth sa ilalim ng Universal Health Care law.

“I serve at the pleasure of the President and I remain thankful to him for giving me the elbow room to focus on my work and be my firewall. I can’t navigate our public health challenges if I have to respond to all the issues legislators are blaming me. All I ask is that they be fair. Some have said that because of the pandemic, I am free for all. I ask them to give me some breathing room since the attacks has been consistent since last year. Let’s focus on the pandemic and getting our country back to its feet,” apela ni Duque.