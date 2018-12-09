Duterte mangulo sa Balangiga bells handover ceremony

Gikatakda na nga iuli sa Pilipinas ang Balangiga bells sa Martes, Disyembre 11 gikan Amerika ug South Korea.

Mangulo si Presidente Rodrigo Duterte ang handover ceremony alang sa tulo kampana, nga moabot sa Villamor Air Base sa Pasay City sa dili pa ihatud sa Balangiga, Eastern Samar.

Nasayran nga ang Balangiga bells maoy usa sa gisaad ni Duterte sa yang ikaduhang State of the Nation Address. Ang tulo ka kampana gikuha sa mga Kanong sundalo niadtong 1901 isip war trophies.

“Give us back those Balangiga bells. They are ours. They belong to the Philippines. They are part of our national heritage. Isauli naman ninyo. Masakit ‘yun sa amin,” pamahayag ni Duterte.