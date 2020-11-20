Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Duterte ibinalik Davao sa GCQ

News
By Abante News Online
0 22

Inilagay ang Davao City sa general community quarantine (GCQ) hanggang Nobyembre 30, 2020 kasunod ng pagtaas ng mga kaso ng COVID-19 sa lungsod.

“The City of Davao is placed under GCQ effective immediately until November 30, 2020, following the rise of Covid-19 cases in the city,” pahayag ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque kahapon.

Related Posts

50M Pinoy target sa COVID bakuna

P2M multa sa telco na mabagal internet – Lacson

23 bagong coal plant pinaharang kay Digong

SM SuperKidsDay Banner Ad

Ani Roque, naatasan na mamuno sa Operations to Defeat the Epidemic teams na ide-deploy sa Davao City si Melquiades Feliciano, deputy chief implementer ng National Task Force Against COVID-19.

Isang One Hospital Command Center din ang itatatag sa lungsod upang matiyak ang isang mabisang health facility referral system habang inatasan ang mga pribadong ospital na maglaan ng 30 porsyento ng bed capacity para sa mga COVID case. (Prince Golez)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Kuryente mula sa basura naimbento ng Pinoy

Angara: P245M gagamitin sa pagkuha ng 100 judge-at-large

12 barangay sa Maynila, linis na sa droga

1 of 787