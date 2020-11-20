Duterte ibinalik Davao sa GCQ

Inilagay ang Davao City sa general community quarantine (GCQ) hanggang Nobyembre 30, 2020 kasunod ng pagtaas ng mga kaso ng COVID-19 sa lungsod.

“The City of Davao is placed under GCQ effective immediately until November 30, 2020, following the rise of Covid-19 cases in the city,” pahayag ni Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque kahapon.

Ani Roque, naatasan na mamuno sa Operations to Defeat the Epidemic teams na ide-deploy sa Davao City si Melquiades Feliciano, deputy chief implementer ng National Task Force Against COVID-19.

Isang One Hospital Command Center din ang itatatag sa lungsod upang matiyak ang isang mabisang health facility referral system habang inatasan ang mga pribadong ospital na maglaan ng 30 porsyento ng bed capacity para sa mga COVID case. (Prince Golez)