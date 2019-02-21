Duterte gidapit ni Chinese envoy sa pagbisita sa China

Nakigkita si Chinese Ambassador to the Philippines Zhao Jianhua ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte sa Malacañang aron tukion ang pipila ka mahinungdanong isyu sa iligal na droga.

Matud ni Presidential Spokesman Salvador Panelo nga naestoryahan sa Presidente ug sa Chinese ambassador ang paghitak sa iligal na droga sa nasud ug ang mga gihikong lakang sa kagamhanan aron kapugngan ang pagkuyanap niini.

Nasayran nga sa mga pakigpulong sa Presidente niadtong Miyerkoles sa hapon gipadayag niini nga nakasulod na sa nasud ang Sinaloa drug cartel sa Mexico ug Chinese drug ring busa mibahad kini nga mohimog subsub nga aksiyon sa umaabot nga mga adlaw.

Miingon si Panelo nga naestoryahan usab sa tigum sa Presidente ug ni Ambassador Zhao ang bilateral relations sa duha ka nasud bansa lakip na ang isyu sa seguridad, patigayun ug uban pang international ug regional issues.

Gidapit sa Chinese ambassador ang Presidente aron motambong sa Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation nga himoun sa Abril sa China.

Matud sa kalihim nga posibleng motambung si Presidente Duterte apan wala pay kumpirmasyon sa pagkakaron.

“He extended invitation to the President giving the greeting from the President of China to attend the – what do you call that? – Belt and Road Forum in late April of this year. And then he suggested to the President if he could already implement the Memorandum of Agreement that we had with respect to our shared interest. You remember that we included the communication, infrastructure and other mutually interesting to both countries and beneficial – that was the courtesy call,” matud ni Panelo.

Subay sa impormasyon nga gipagawas sa Chinese Embassy kauban sa tigum silang Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana, Panelo ug Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Enrique Manalo.