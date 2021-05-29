Duterte for VP kasado sa PDP

Pinag-aaralan pa ng PDP-Laban ang ligalidad ng posibleng pagtakbo ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa pagka-bise presidente sa 2022 elections.

“We’ve asked our legal committee to study the legalities of that, and we have yet to receive an answer,” ani PDP-Laban Exe-cutive Director Ron Munsayac sa May 28 episode ng “The Chiefs”.

Pero bilang kapartido aniya, kung nanaisin ni Pangulong Duterte na tumakbo sa pagka-VP ay susuportahan nila ito lalo na’t ito ay kanilang party chairman.

“We always want to be on the legal side, but politically if PRRD [President Rodrigo Roa Duterte] wants to run we will support,” aniya.

Sa ngayon ay ayaw aniya niyang pangunahan ang kanilang legal committee.

“First I wouldn’t want to preempt finding ethics ng legal committee. At a personal standpoint, we are very careful in approaching that. In fact before, ang understanding namin is if President finishes 6 year term, ‘di na puwede tumakbo,” wika niya.

“But precedent ng former president running again, speaking of Erap, Arroyo… nabuksan ang doors kami we stick to legalities of it, kung ano ang decision sa supreme court,” patuloy niya. (Issa Santiago)