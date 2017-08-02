Duterte: ‘Due process’ hindi ipagkakait kay Faeldon

Hihintayin muna ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte ang kalalabasan ng imbestigasyon ng Kongreso bago magpasya sa magiging kapalaran ni Customs Commissioner Nicanor Faeldon kaugnay sa P6.4 billion shabu controversy.

“Look, in fairness to Congress. They’re conducting an investigation. I will not be a multiplier to the messy thing if it is really… I think that’s a parang topsy-turvy.”

“But let me also advise everybody that if it’s just a question of mathematical computation or the equation used, then there is really nothing to it. As long as there is no corruption…” giit ni Duterte.

Lahat naman aniya maski ang mga inaakusahang kriminal ay dumadaan sa ‘due process’ kaya sa kaso ni Faledon mainam na hintayin munang matapos ang ginagawang pagsisiyasat ng Kongreso.

“Wala pang result ng investigation. So, due process. Pati nga ‘yung kriminal na humihingi ng due process, siya tuloy nasa gobyerno…I said, if there is corruption, wala na tayong magawa,” diin ni Duterte.

Ipinaliwanag din ng Punong Ehekutibo kung bakit patuloy nitong pinagkakatiwalaan si Faeldon.

“I believe in his integrity. As a matter of fact, he was in Davao four years ago when he was — together with some military men, and they were urging me to run. Marami ‘yan sila, ‘yung nasa gobyerno ngayon. ‘Yun ‘yung mga supporters ko sa military. Sabi nila, tumakbo ka…and the- The complaint then, as now is that corruption nga. So, we will look into it. But I said I would be fair,” diin ng Pangulo.