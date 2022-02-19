Duterte ‘di sumipot sa PMA alumni homecoming

Hindi na nakadalo ng personal si Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa huling Philippine Military Academy Alumni (PMA) Homecoming sa ilalim ng kanyang pamumuno.

Siya ay pinalitan ni Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana na nagtapos din sa nasabing akademya bilang bahagi ng Maagap Class of 1973.

“My warmest greetings to the alumni of PMA on the occasion of your homecoming. I acknowledge the many efforts of the alumni of the PMA in protectin¬g the Filipino people from various threats to our peace and security,” sinabi ng pangulo sa isang taped video.

“I am certain that every batch has a heroic achievement to be proud of, for which I commend you. May you enjoy this fair occasion and derive from it a renewed sense of patriotism and passion to serve. I wish you a meaningful and memorable event,” dagdag nito.

Sa nasabing event, apat na cavaliers ang iginawad ng PMA Alumni Association, Inc. na may Lifetime Achievement Awards, kina: Anselmo Avelino Jr. ng Class ‘67, Melchor Rosales ng Class ‘68; Edgar Aglipay ng Class ‘71, at si Presidential Candidate at Senator Panfilo ‘Ping’ Lacson ng Class ‘71.

Kabilang sa PMA alumni na ginawaran din ng cavalier awards ng PMAAI sa pangunguna ng chairman at CEO Cavalier Amado T. Espino, na siya ring class president ng PMA Class of 1972. (Kiko Cueto)