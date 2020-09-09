Duterte abuso sa werpa- De Lima

Isa na namang pag-abuso ang ginawa ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte nang bigyan nito ng presidential pardon si US Marine Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton na pumatay sa Filipino transwoman na si Jennifer Laude, ayon kay Senadora Leila De lima.

“Another abuse of a presidential power or prerogative; and an affront to the ideals of true and complete justice,” pahayag ni De Lima sa isang statement.

“Mr. Duterte just granted absolute pardon to Scott Pemberton and acted as if our country owed him time allowance for his early release. We don’t. It is Pemberton who owes our country a full sentence for murdering one of our own,” dagdag pa nito.

Maraming beses na rin umanong hindi nito kinampihan ang mga Pilipinong naghahanap ng hustisya.