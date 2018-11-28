Dureza ‘di mabigyan ng ibang puwesto ni Digong

WALANG bakanteng puwesto sa gobyerno na maaaring ialok ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte sa nagbitiw na si Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process Jesus Dureza.

Sinabi ng Pangulo na okupado na ang mga ­puwesto para sa secretary position kaya wala itong maibigay na ibang puwesto sa dating kalihim at dating kaklase sa law school.

“He did not ask for anything. At saka wala mang–what would be an equivalent to a secretary position? It’s all occupied,” anang Pangulo.

Batay aniya sa sulat ni Dureza, kaya nagbitiw ito ay dahil sa prinsipyo ng command responsibi­lity matapos masangkot sa korapsiyon ang dalawa nitong tauhan.

“Secretary Dureza treated it as a matter of command responsibility. So he thought that it was only proper that with the involvement of his two subordinates, he offered to resign and I accepted it,” dagdag pa ng Pangulo.

Sa inilabas na resignation letter ni Dureza, ­sinabi nitong nalulungkot siya dahil nabigong makatugon sa adbokasiya ng Pangulo laban sa korapsiyon at nalagay pa sa kahihiyan ang OPAPP dahil sa kagagawan ng ilan.

“I am sad because despite my efforts to be compliant with your strong advocacy against corruption, I failed. I truly am sad that OPAPP, as an institution which I head, had to suffer publicly due to the acts of a few,” ani Dureza.

Humingi ng dispensa ang kalihim at inako nito ang responsibilidad kasabay ang pasasalamat sa Presidente sa pagkakataong makapaglingkod sa ilalim ng kanyang administrasyon.

“I am voluntarily tendering my resignation to pave the way for the needed reorganisation that Your Excellency may wish to undertake at OPAPP.

“May I thank you for the rare privilege and ­opportunity of being the Presidential Peace ­Adviser under Your Excellency’s watch,” dagdag pa ni ­Dureza sa kanyang resignation letter sa Pangulong Duterte na may petsang Nov. 27, 2018.