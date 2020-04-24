Durant nakisawsaw sa #AllInChallenge

SI Kevin Durant ang huling celebrity na sumali sa #AllInChallenge, pinapa-auction ang isang package na minsan lang magkaroon ng pagkakataong makuha ng fans.

Ang starting bid ay $25,000 para sa package na kinabibilangan ng courtside seats sa laro ng Brooklyn Nets sa Barclays Center, magjo-joy ride pa sa mamahaling sasakyan ni KD, at makikipag-dinner sa two-time Finals MVP.

May isa pa – sama na rin ang kanyang 2006-07 AP College Basketball Player of the Year Trophy.

“KD himself will also take you and a guest (in his own car!) to Barclay Center…where you will sit courtside for the shootaround and the entire game before heading to the locker room for the postgame festivities…KD will then take you out to dinner at one of his favorite local restaurants,” anang Thirty Five Ventures.

Ang accommodation?

“We’ll even throw in airfare, transportation to and from the airport and a two-night hotel stay,” dagdag ng @35Ventures.

Hindi pa nakakapaglaro sa season si Durant matapos lumipat sa Brooklyn mula Golden State noong July. Nagpapagaling pa ang two-time NBA champion sa ruptured Achilles na nakuha sa Game 6 ng nakaraang Finals.

Lahat ng malilikom sa #AllInChallenge ay ido-donate sa food-related non-profit organizations na tumutulong sa mga apektado ng coronavirus pandemic. (VE)