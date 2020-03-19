Durant nahawa rin ng COVID-19

KASAMA raw si Kevin Durant sa apat na Brooklyn Nets players na nag-positibo sa coronavirus.

Pito na ang NBA player na nag-positive sa COVID-19 pagkatapos nina Rudy Gobert at Donovan Mitchell ng Utah Jazz, at ni Christian Wood ng Detroit Pistons.

Mula kay Shams Charania ng The Athletic: “Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @ Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: ‘Everybody be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this.’”

Walang nakitang sintomas kay Durant.

Hindi pinangalanan ng Nets ang mga player nilang nag-positibo, pero sinabing isa sa mga ito ang nagpapakita ng sintomas.

Isolated na ang apat.

Nakikipag-ugnayan ang Nets sa lahat ng nagkaroon ng contact sa mga player, kabilang ang mga pinakahuling nakalaro.

Si Durant, hindi pa naglalaro pero sumama sa Los Angeles nang dayuhin ng Brooklyn ang Lakers noong March 10 – huling laro din ng Nets bago sinuspinde ang NBA season. “If everybody in the world would just stay home for 2 weeks regardless if they have symptoms or not, this thing would blow over a lot faster,” tweet ni Davis Bertans ng Washington Wizards. (VE)