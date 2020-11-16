Durant, Harden, Irving niluluto sa Brooklyn

James Harden, Kevin Durant at Kyrie Irving sa Brooklyn?

Bakit hindi.

Hindi mamamatay-matay ang tsismis na lalayas na rin ng Houston si Harden.

Pati ang partner niyang si Russell Westbrook, sentro ng usapan na naghahanap ng lilipatan.

Sa ngayon, wala raw balak si Harden na bumitaw sa Rockets.

Mula kay Shams Charania ng The Athletic:

“Houston’s James Harden remains committed to the Rockets and is ‘locked in’ for the season, sources tell @KellylkoNBA and me.”

Paano naman kung committed nga sa team si Harden, pero hindi naman pala siya untouchable at gagamitin siyang piyesa sa trade?

Mula naman kay Farbod Esnaashari ng Sports Illustrated:

“A source is telling me that the Nets have engaged in talks with the Rockets. James Harden for a variation of: Spencer Dinwiddie, Caris LeVert, Taurean Prince, and Jarrett Allen. Nothing finalized, but Harden to Nets seems like real possibility. If finalized, announced on Nov. 22.”

Sige. Antay-antay hanggang matapos ang draft. (VE)