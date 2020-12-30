Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

Duque, Vergeire kontrahan sa US travel ban

News
By Abante News Online
0 10

Magkasalungat ang Department of Health (DOH) sa pahayag kung kasama ang Amerika sa travel ban ng Pilipinas sa mga bansang may bagong COVID-19 variant.

Ito ay kasunod ng nadiskubreng bagong COVID variant sa US.

Related Posts

9 cong, 6 DPWH engineer tuluyan sa korapsyon

Ping may tip kay Digong vs mga korap

Setyembre pa nagkaturukan! Sinopharm bakuna pinuslit ng PSG

SM food to go Banner Ad

“The policy is yes isasama natin pansamantala. Remember, this is not a permanent ban. This is only temporary ban to give us time to assess our situation and to check whether this new variant has already arrived in the Philippines or not yet,” ani DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III sa isang online press briefing kahapon.

“We will wait for the US to officially notify to the WHO IHR or official announce[ment] by their government regarding this new strain identified in Colorado, before we include in our official list,” ayon naman kay DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Matatandaang 19 bansa na ang sakop ng travel ban ng Pilipinas laban sa pagpasok dito ng bagong virus variant.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Travel ban sa mga bansang may bagong COVID ipatupad agad-…

Navy vice commander nagretiro na

Carnapper todas, 3 pa tiklo sa Maynila

1 of 1,090