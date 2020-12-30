Duque, Vergeire kontrahan sa US travel ban

Magkasalungat ang Department of Health (DOH) sa pahayag kung kasama ang Amerika sa travel ban ng Pilipinas sa mga bansang may bagong COVID-19 variant.

Ito ay kasunod ng nadiskubreng bagong COVID variant sa US.

“The policy is yes isasama natin pansamantala. Remember, this is not a permanent ban. This is only temporary ban to give us time to assess our situation and to check whether this new variant has already arrived in the Philippines or not yet,” ani DOH Secretary Francisco Duque III sa isang online press briefing kahapon.

“We will wait for the US to officially notify to the WHO IHR or official announce[ment] by their government regarding this new strain identified in Colorado, before we include in our official list,” ayon naman kay DOH Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

Matatandaang 19 bansa na ang sakop ng travel ban ng Pilipinas laban sa pagpasok dito ng bagong virus variant.