Duque pahamak sa Pfizer deal-Lacson

Dahil sa kapalpakan ni Health Secretary Francisco Duque III, nabulilyaso ang nakatakda sanang delivery ng 10 milyong coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccines mula sa Pfizer sa Enero 2021, ayon kay Senador Panfilo Lacson.

Sabi ni Lacson, nakausap niya si Philippine Ambassador to the US Jose Manuel Romualdez, na nag-ayos ng pulong sa pagitan ni US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodro Locsin Jr. kung saan pinag-usapan nila ang pagbili ng COVID-19 vaccines.

“Thus, they could have secured the delivery of 10 million Pfizer vaccines as early as January next year, way ahead of Singapore but for the indifference of Sec Duque who failed to work on the necessary documentary requirement namely, the Confidentiality Disclosure Agreement (CDA) as he should have done,”pahayag ni Senador Lacson.

Giit pa ni Lacson na kahit ang kinatawan ng Pfizer ay nag-follow up para sa pagsumite ng mga documentary requirement sa delivery ng naturang vaccine.

Tiniyak pa umano ni Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez III kina Romualdez at Locsin na may sapat na pondo para sa bakuna.

“As we now know, Singapore has the vaccines and we don’t,” sabi ni Lacson.

“Sec. Duque’s reaction that negotiation with Pfizer is still ongoing after he branded as false Sec Locsin’s statement that somebody dropped the ball is true but such negotiation, according to Ambassador Romualdez is a renewed initiative after they missed the bus the first time,” dagdag nito.

“The more important question is, how many lives would be saved between January and when (if at all) the vaccines may be made available again to Filipinos,” ayon pa sa Senador.

Samantala, inatasan naman ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte si Duque na magpaliwanag sa insidente.

“What the President advised secretary Duque should do , and that is to respond to secretary Locsin.It is secretary Duque who should respond to secretary Locsin,” ani Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque.

Nauna nang pinabulaanan ni Duque na walang nakialam sa pag-secure ng vaccine mula sa Pfizer.

“Negotiations are ongoing, tuloy-tuloy po,” sabi ni Duque noong Miyerkoles. (Dindo Matining/Aileen Taliping)