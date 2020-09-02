Duque lilinisin ang pangalan

Patutunayan ni Health Sec. Francisco Duque III na walang katotohanan ang mga binibintang laban sa kanya.

Nakahanda ang kalihim na linisin ang kanyang pangalan patungkol sa mga pinupukol na alegasyon hinggil sa diumano’y hindi wastong paggastos sa pondo ng Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) na may kinalaman sa emergency cash advance.

Inihayag ni Duque kahapon na haharapin nito ang Senate Committee of the Whole kung saan kasama siya sa mga inirekomendang kasuhan gayundin si dating PhilHealth chief Ricardo Morales at iba pang matataas na opisyal ng naturang tanggapan.

“As I stated a week ago, I will cooperate with any inquiry on the matter by the concerned government agencies. I intend to clear my name,” pahayag ni Duque.

“I was only informed of the sponsorship speech of Senate President Tito Sotto on the findings of the Committee on the Whole on PhilHealth. This is not the best of times for the Executive to have a

difference with the Legislative branch, but I went to the Senate to explain what happened on issues I have personal knowledge of,” pagdidiin ni Duque.

Nilinaw ni Duque hindi siya nagpartisipa sa ano mang deliberasyon na may kaugnayan sa interim reimbursement mechanism (IRM) at hindi rin pumirma sa resolusyon hinggil sa nasabing usapin.

“It is sad that I was impleaded on the IRM when I was not in fact involved in the deliberation and did not sign the said resolution while those who took part in the deliberation and signed were not included,” giit ni Duque.