Dugang suweldo sa mga magtutudlo, molusot sa 18th Congress

Kumpiyansa si Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon nga daku ang posibilidad nga maaprubahan sa 18th Congress ang balaodnon alang sa dugang suhulan sa mga magtutudlo sa pangpublikong tunghaan.

Matud niya nga kinintu god kay lapad ang suporta sa mga magbabalaod sa maong balaodnon.

Si Drilon usa sa mga senador nga misang-at ug balaodnon aron isaka ang suhulan sa mga public school teacher. Ang uban silang Sens. Francis Pangilinan, Nancy Binay, Sherwin Gatchalian ug Sonny Angara.

“We should provide teachers with the right incentives to encourage them to remain in the noblest profession of educating and molding our youth to become productive citizens of the country,” matud ni Drilon.

Matud ni Drilon, bisan ang sektor sa edukasyon ang nakadawat og dakung bahin sa national budget, gamay pa gihapon ang nadawat sa binulan nga suweldo sa mga magtutudlo kun itandi sa ubang propesyunal.

“This bill hopes to invigorate our teachers as they help build the nation, one student, one classroom at a time,” matud ni Drilon.

“The proposed bill is geared towards improving the performance of our educators, thereby resulting to a better quality of education, and ultimately, a better Philippines,” dugang niini.