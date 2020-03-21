Dudley nag-aalala sa mga injury

KINANDADO ang practice facilities ng NBA teams, bawal munang mag-workout ang players.

Ang mga gustong magpapawis, kailangan sa sari-sariling bahay muna.

Sakaling ituloy ang sinuspindeng season kapag humupa na ang coronavirus pandemic, magiging problema ng players ang kondisyon.

Bago ituloy, kailangan magkaroon muna ng mini-training camp para maibalik sa game-shape ang players.

“Once the season resumes, how much time will the players need in order to be ‘game ready’ once again?” tanong ng Lakers review kay Jared Dudley.

Isang buwan ang kanyang taya, pero ang numero unong inaalala ng Lakers forward ay injuries sa players.

“Realistically depends on how long we can’t use our facilities… if we can’t train properly for a month or 2, an athlete would need at least a month starting from scratch,” ani Dudley.

“Injuries would be the biggest concern. So it all depends on this lay-off from our facilities.” (VE)