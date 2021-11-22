Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.


Dubai nagbukas ng trabaho sa mga OFW

News
By Abante News
MULING nagbukas ang trabaho sa pandemic-displaced overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) at jobseekers dahil na rin sa pagbubukas ng ekonomiya ng United Arab Emirates (UAE), ayon sa Labor department.

Mahigit 600 OFWs na mula sa Dubai Duty Free shops ang agad na ni-rehire, ayon kay Labor Attaché John Rio Bautista ng Philippine Overseas Labor Office (POLO) in Dubai.

“During the pandemic, Dubai Duty Free needed to lay off some workers. But with the revival of the economy here, the management reached out to us and we have a special facilitation for them. More than 600 Filipino workers will be coming back and their salary is competitive. Every week, we process not less than 100 contracts for OFWs who will be rehired,” sinabi ni Bautista.

Bukod sa mga oportunidad sa retail sector, sinabi ni Bautista na ang health sector ay bukas din sa pagkuha ng mga Filipino professionals. (Kiko Cueto)

