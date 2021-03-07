DTI order pinasususpinde

Hiniling ng isang abogado sa Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) na isuspinde ang implementasyon ng Department Administrative Order 10-20 Series of 2020 kung saan naging mandatory ang certification ng hot-dipped metallic coated at pre-painted galvanized steel co.ils at sheets na ginagamit sa paggawa ng yero at general applications.

Ayon kay Atty. Trixie Cruz-Angeles, dapat ay isailalim muna sa public hearing o consultation ang DAO ng DTI at Bureau of Philippine Standards dahil maraming sektor ang tatamaan nito at maituturing din na “anti-poor and anti-development.”

Sinabi ni Angeles na hindi lang ang industriya ng yero at bakal ang tinamaan ng bagong kautusan ng DTI kundi pati na rin ang automative at iba pang industriya sa bansa.

Sa ilalim ng DAO na nagkabisa noong Enero 21, 2021, kahit exempted ang non-roofing user ay obligado pa rin silang maghain ng permit at mga dokumento kung kayat inaabot ng 16 araw ang paglabas ng kanilang shipment dahil dito.

Ang mga non-roofing user na apektado ng DAO ay ang industriya ng automotive, non-roofing construction, electrical, electronics, semiconductor, farm and agricultural, ice plant and storage, fisheries, poultry and hogs raisers, machineries, at iba pa.

Sinabi ni Angeles na ang mandato ng DTI ay protektahan ang publiko pero kabaligtaran ito sa pinalabas nilang DAO dahil tatamaan nito ang mga ordinaryong pamilya.

“They should be transparent and fair in executing policies that are favorable to the consuming public, including small home owners constructing their dream houses who will be economically affected by the new DAO under the prevailing pandemic condition of the country,” diin pa ni Angeles.