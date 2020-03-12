DTI nimandu og price freeze sa mga nanag-unang palaliton

Mopatuman og price freeze ang Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) sa tanang basic necessities samtang naghimo pa og action plan si Agriculture Secretary William Dar kung unsaon nga makasiguro nga igo ang pagkaun sa nasud.

Ang price freeze sa DTI ug pagsiguro nga adunay suplay sa pagkaon sa nasud human gideklarar ang State of Public Health Emergency ni Presidente Rodrigo Duterte.

Gipahibalo sa DTI nga himoun ang price freeze sa 9 pm da Martes apan wala pa na finalize ang listahan sa mga produktong malakip niini as of press time.

“The prices of all basic necessities are frozen for 60 days following the Proclamation No. 922 declaring a State of Public Health Emergency throughout the Philippines due to the outbreak of coronavirus disease 2019,” matud sa Facebook post sa DTI Philippines.

Matud usab ni Dar, giuna ang plano kung unsaon makasiguro ang food suplay sa Metro Manila ug isunod ang plano alang sa tibuok nasud.

“Let’s have a plan how to sustain the food supply for Metro Manila initially, and the whole country, eventually,” matud ni Dar sa usa ka pamahayag niadtong Miyerkoles.

Ang DTI, ang DA, kauban ang Department of Interior and Local Government ang mga nagpatuman sa suggested retail price sa manok, baboy ug uban pang agricultural commodities.