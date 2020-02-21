Drilon sa kaubang magbabalaod: Hunahunaa ang kaugmaun sa 11K ka mamumuo sa ABS-CBN

“Bumoto ayon sa konsensiya.”

Kini ang gituohan ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon sa mga kauban niya nga senador sa oras nga botohan na ang prangkisa sa ABS-CBN Corporation, ilabi na nga adunay 11,000 ka mamumuo ang maapektuhan kun masirad-an ang network.

“They said, vote according to your conscience. Hopefully their conscience will bother them if 11,000 employees would lose their job,” pamahayag ni Drilon sa interview sa ANC.

Gitataw ni Drilon nga dili politika ang hinungdan sa pagsang-at niya og balaodnon nga mag-extend og tulo ka tuig nga prangkisa sa network samtang nag-ong-ong pa ang franchise bill sa Kongreso, kay ang gihuna huna niya ang liboan ka mga kawani nga mawagtangan ug trabaho.

“Somebody said yesterday that I am playing politics by proposing a three-year extension, I say that if trying to save the jobs of 11,000 employees is politics, then I admit I am playing politics,” matud ni Drilon

“I do not think that’s the motive. I think we should not attribute motive to fellow legislators,” dugang pa niini.

Hangtud karon wala pa dungga sa Kamara ang franchise renewal sa ABS-CBN nga mo expire sa Marso 30 karong tuiga.

Gitataw niini nga wala nay panahun aron matuki wala ang prangkisa tungod kay Lenten break ang Kongreso sa Marso 14. Mobalik ang sesyon sa Mayo.

Sa Lunes, dungon na sa Senado ang franchise bill sa ABS-CBN ug mahinungdanon nga masugdan ang pagtiki niini matud ni Drilon.

“It is relevant, because given the fact we only have seven session days, we must have inputs while it is pending in the HoR. We cannot wait for the HoR to transmit it to us before we can decide,” matud ni Drilon.

“At least we have inputs but we will not report out the committee report until we receive something from the HoR,” dugang pa niini.

