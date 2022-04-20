Drilon nanindigang SIM card rehistro constitutional

Dinipensahan ni Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon ang konstitusyunalidad ng na-veto na SIM Card Registration bill kung saan nagsasaad umano ito ng constitutional infirmity lalo na sa probisyon na nagmamandato sa paggamit ng tunay na pangalan at pagpaparehistro ng SIM card sa paggawa ng social media accounts.

“I am confident that the provision that we worked hard for in order to prevent trolls, fraudsters, scammers and online bullies from hiding behind fake names is constitutional and can withstand judicial scrutiny,” sabi ni Drilon sa isang statement.

“The measure is constitutional. The bill does not in any way limit speech. It does not curtail one’s ability to post on social media. This is not designed to suppress any particular message,” dagdag pa niya.

Sa ilalim ng nasabing panukala, inoobliga ang paggamit ng tunay ng pangalan at pagpaparehistro ng SIM card sa pagbuo ng social media accounts. (Dindo Matining)