Drilon kay Guevarra: PAO chief sampolan sa no bakuna

Hindi dapat payagan ng Malacañang at Department of Justice (DOJ) si Public Attorneys Office (PAO) Chief Persida Acosta na tumatangging magpabakuna laban sa COVID-19 na pumasok sa trabaho, ayon kay Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon.

Sabi ni Drilon, ang pagtanggi ni Acosta sa bakuna ay tila sabotahe sa COVID-19 vaccination campaign na pamahalaan.

“Acosta is putting the life, health and safety of her co-workers in danger and that should be dealt with accordingly and decisively,” sabi ni Drilon.

Aniya, maakusahan ang pamahalaan ng double standards kung pinapayagan nila si Acosta na mag-report sa trabaho sa kabila ng paghihigpit sa mga ordinaryong Pilipino na hindi pa rin nababakunahan laban sa COVID-19.

“If the government is serious about its ‘no vax, stay at home; no vax, no ride policy,’ it should apply it to all. Otherwise it will not work,” ani Drilon.

“The government should take the same hardline stance against their own officials. Set an example with Acosta,” diin nito.

Sabi pa ni Drilon, kung pagbabawalan si Acosta na huwag munang pumasok, magi¬ging ‘consistent’ ang pahayag ng pangulo hinggil sa paghigpit sa mga hindi pa nababakunahang mga indibiduwal.

Nauna nang sinabi ng boss ni Acosta na si Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra, na bagama’t walang batas na nagsasabing mandatory ang anti-COVID vaccination, kailangan umanong sumunod ang PAO chief sa regulasyon ng gobyerno na limitahan ang paglabas ng mga hindi nababakunahang mga indibiduwal.

“It is well within the power of the State to restrict the movement of unvaccinated individuals,” ayon kay Drilon.

“It is a valid and reasonable exercise of police power to promote the health, safety, and general welfare of the people. The general welfare clause also provides sufficient authority to the State to implement measures for the ‘maintenance of peace and order, the protection of life, liberty, and property, and promotion of the general welfare,’” dagdag nito. (Dindo Matining)