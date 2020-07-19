Drilon hiniling suporta ni Duterte sa anti-dynasty

UMAPELA si Senate Minority Leader Franklin Drilon kay Pangulong Duterte na isulong ng kanyang administrasyon ang batas na magbabawal sa political dynasties upang mawakasan na ang tunay na oligarkiya sa bansa.

Sa isang online media forum noong Miyerkoles, sinabi ni Drilon na ang

political dynasties ay ang tunay na mga oligarch na siyang unang dapat

na buwagin sa bansa.

“We must review the whole structure, because the structure may in fact or make oligarchy easy to achieve…The lack of an anti-dynasty system or provision in our system allows oligarchy to continue,” ani Drilon.

“They [political dynasties] wield power for their own benefit. It has gone so bad that these dynasties now hold simultaneous national and local positions,” dagdag pa niya.