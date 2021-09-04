Draymond uminit ang ulo kay Wade

BANAS si Golden State Warriors star Draymond Green sa naging asal ni former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade.

Naimbiyerna si Green nang mag-tweet si Wade na good luck para kay Rudy Gobert ng France noong Tokyo Olympics kahit pa Amerikano si Dwyane.

Feeling ni Draymond ay mas kinakampihan pa ni ‘D-Wade’ ang France kaysa sa sarili nitong bansa.

“I bumped into D-Wade a couple weeks ago, and so I’m sharing this with you,” sey ni Green sa podcast ni NBA veteran Carmelo Anthony.

“When we was over there, it felt like us literally against the world, including America. To see your tweet after all the s— France was talking, and you say good luck to Rudy Gobert, I ain’t like that shi*,” banat ni Green.

Bagaman uminit ang ulo ni Draymond kay Wade ay dedma na lang ito dahil matagumpay naman nilang nakuha ang gintong medalya sa quadrennial event at tinalo ang France.

Sa ngayon kasi ay part-owner si 39-anyos Wade ng Utah Jazz na mismong koponan ni French baller Gobert sa NBA kaya suportado niya ito. (Aivan Episcope)