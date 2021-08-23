DPWH, DepEd, DILG paldo sa national budget

Isinumite na ng Department of Budget and Management (DBM) ang 2022 budget proposal ng administrasyong Duterte na nagkakahalagang P5.024 trilyon.

Ayon sa DBM, 29% ng gastos o P1.456 trilyon ay mapupunta sa pasuweldo sa mga tao at P1.116 trilyon naman ang mapupunta sa mga local government units na tinaasan dahil inutos ng Korte Suprema na mas malaki dapat ang parte ng LGUs sa pondo ng bayan.

Sa lahat ng mga kagawaran, pinakamalaki ang inilaan sa Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) na P686.11 bilyon, Department of Education (DepEd) P630.77 bilyon at Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) P250.36 bilyon.

Pang-apat naman ang Department of National Defense (DND) P221.98 bilyon; panlima Department of Health (DOH) P162 bilyon samantalang sa Department of Social Work and Development (DSWD) ay P191.4 bilyon.

Ang budget ng office of the vice president ay ibaba naman sa P713.4 bilyon mula sa P908.79 bilyong budget nito ngayong taon. (Eileen Mencias)