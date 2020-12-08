Abante Online
Abante is the leading Tagalog-language tabloid paper in the country.

DOTR tinapyasan P143B pondo

News
By Abante News Online
0 7

Binawasan ng Senado ang panukalang pondo ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) para sa 2021, ayon kay Senadora Grace Poe.

Sabi ng sernadora, pangunahing dahilan kung bakit tinapyasan ang pondo ng DOTr ay may record ang ahensiya sa paggamit ng inilalaang pondo para sa kanila.

“The reason why we trimmed the budget of DOTr. The DOTr has had a track record of having difficulty, utilizing or absorbing their budget, and actually spending it,” pahayag ni Poe sa panayam sa ANC.

Mula sa P143 bilyon na inisyal na inialaan para sa DOTr sa ilalim ng National Expenditure Program (NEP), ibinaba ito ng Kamara sa P125 bilyon. Pagdating sa sa Senado, naging P109 bilyon na lang ito.

Related Posts

Narcolist ng Palasyo galing sa militar, police intel

Duterte magre-resign kung napatunayang kinorap kahit P1

Matumal gusto magpaturok-FDA

SM SuperKidsDay Banner Ad

Ang absorptive capacity ang isa sa pangunahing dahilan kung bakit tinapysan ang pondo ng DOTr para sa 2021.

“So there was some actually from the National expenditure program, they have about P143 billion, we trimmed it down to about P94 billion,” ani Poe, chair ng Senate committee on public services.

“And the reason is, most of those projects that they had lodge in it the DOTr was for rail and seeing the face of what they needed for that, and the demand on other things, like COVID response,” dagdag pa nito.

Ayon pa kay Poe, ang realignment ay ginawa para matiyak na sapat ang pondo para sa COVID-19 vaccine at sa health services sa susunod na taon. (Dindo Matining)

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
In-house Wendys Banner – square

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

Queen Elizabeth mauuna sa bakuna

Pinay bayani ng mga kababayan sa HK

BIR Region 3 pinaigting ang sistema para sa ISO…

1 of 1,000