DOTR tinapyasan P143B pondo

Binawasan ng Senado ang panukalang pondo ng Department of Transportation (DOTr) para sa 2021, ayon kay Senadora Grace Poe.

Sabi ng sernadora, pangunahing dahilan kung bakit tinapyasan ang pondo ng DOTr ay may record ang ahensiya sa paggamit ng inilalaang pondo para sa kanila.

“The reason why we trimmed the budget of DOTr. The DOTr has had a track record of having difficulty, utilizing or absorbing their budget, and actually spending it,” pahayag ni Poe sa panayam sa ANC.

Mula sa P143 bilyon na inisyal na inialaan para sa DOTr sa ilalim ng National Expenditure Program (NEP), ibinaba ito ng Kamara sa P125 bilyon. Pagdating sa sa Senado, naging P109 bilyon na lang ito.

Ang absorptive capacity ang isa sa pangunahing dahilan kung bakit tinapysan ang pondo ng DOTr para sa 2021.

“So there was some actually from the National expenditure program, they have about P143 billion, we trimmed it down to about P94 billion,” ani Poe, chair ng Senate committee on public services.

“And the reason is, most of those projects that they had lodge in it the DOTr was for rail and seeing the face of what they needed for that, and the demand on other things, like COVID response,” dagdag pa nito.

Ayon pa kay Poe, ang realignment ay ginawa para matiyak na sapat ang pondo para sa COVID-19 vaccine at sa health services sa susunod na taon. (Dindo Matining)