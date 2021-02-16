DOTr, LTO walang werpa sa MVIS – Poe

PINABABASURA ng Senate public services committee na pinamumunuan ni Sen. Grace Poe ang department order at lahat ng kasamang issuances sa pagtalaga sa motor vehicle inspection system (MVIS) sa private operators.

Sa Committee Report No. 184 iginiit na kailangang dumaan ito sa normal na legislative process na alinsunod sa kapangyarihan ng Kongreso.

“In the meantime, the repeal of DOTr DO (Department Order) 2018-19 and all related issuances is recommended,” ayon sa Poe panel report na binansagang half-baked ang polisiya ng DOTr.

“While fees have been lowered for now and testing seems to have been made optional, the implementation of this flawed program must be stopped definitively pen­ding the resolution of issues hounding it,” dagdag pa doon.

Kasabay nito, inirekomenda din na imbestigahan pa ng Se­nate blue ribbon committee ang maanomal­yang transaksyon sa accreditation ng Private Motor Vehicle Inspection Centers (PMVICs) at ng mga opisyal na sangkot dito.

Ayon pa sa committee report, ang lumang sasakyan ay nanga­nganib na matanggihan sa ilalim ng kasaluku­yang sistemang ito.

Dahil 24 PMVICs lamang ang nagpapatakbo sa 458 na orihinal na target ng LTO, ang hindi malinaw na non-compulsory status ng MVIS ay magreresulta lamang sa pagkalito ng mga motorista. (Dindo Matining)