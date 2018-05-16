DOT Usec, Asec wawalisin ni Berna

IPINATUPAD kaagad ni Department of Tourism (DOT) Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat ang direktiba sa kanya ni Pa­ngulong Rodrigo Duterte na linisin ang kagawaran sa unang araw ng kanyang pag-upo sa puwesto kahapon.

Isang memorandum order ang inilabas ni Puyat sa unang araw ng kanyang pag-upo bilang kalihim ng DOT na nag-aatas sa lahat ng mga undersecretary at assistant secretary ng kagawaran na maghain ng courtesy resignation sa Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte, simula Mayo 15 hanggang Mayo 21, 2018.

“In the exigency of service, and in order to give the undersigned a free hand to perform the mandate given to her by the President, all incumbent Undersecretaries and Assistant of this Department are hereby directed to tender their unqualified courtesy resignations to the President, through the undersigned, starting on May 15, 2018 to May 21, 2018, except career officials as defined by pertinent civil service laws, rules, and regulations,” bahagi ng memorandum order na nilagdaan ni Puyat.

Binigyang-diin ni Puyat na hangga’t walang aksiyon o desisyon ang Pangulo sa courtesy resignation, ang lahat ng Usec at Asec ay kailangan tuloy sa pagpasok sa trabaho at gawin ang kanilang mga tungkulin at mga responsibilidad.

Kabilang sa mga tatamaan ng memorandum ni Puyat ang mga sumusunod:

Rolando Cañizal, Undersecretary for Administration and Special Concerns;

Katherine S. De Castro, Undersecretary for Office of Public Affairs, Communications and Special Projects at concurrent OIC ng Philippine Commission on Sports Scuba Diving;

Frederick M. Alegre, Assistant Secretary for Office of Public Affairs, Communications and Special Projects.

Benito C. Bengzon Jr., CESO I—Undersecretary, Tourism Development Planning; Daniel Angelo E. Mercado, Assistant Secretary, Tourism Development Planning; Alma Rita D. Jimenez, Undersecretary, Tourism Regulation Coordination & Resource Generation.

Maria Lourdes F. Japson, Assistant Secretary, Tourism Regulation Coordination & Resource Generation; Marco M. Bautista, Undersecretary, Farm, Faith-Based Tourism, Ecotourism and Convergence Program; at Eden Josephine L. David, Assistant Secretary for Farm Tourism and Convergence Program.

Matatandaan na binilinan ng Pangulo si Puyat na linisin mula sa korapsiyon ang DOT matapos sibakin ang dating kalihim nito na si Wanda Tulfo-Teo dahil sa kontrobersyal na P60 million advertisement sa PTV-4 na ipinasok sa programa ng kanyang mga kapatid na sina Ben at Erwin Tulfo.